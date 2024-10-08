Footballer MARCO CURTO handed 10-game ban by FIFA after racially abusing Wolves star HWANG HEE-CHAN







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - Como football star, Marco Curto has been given a hefty ban from FIFA after being found guilty of racially abusing Wolves star Hwang Hee-chan in a pre-season friendly.

Back in July, Wolves faced the Italian side in Marbella, when the match was marred by discriminatory behaviour from Como's Marco Curto.

After the incident, Wolves sought the guidance of the FA over submitting a formal complaint against the abuse, with UEFA unable to act given it was an unofficial game outside their jurisdiction. The South Korean federation also contacted FIFA to express their own concerns.

Yet Como published a statement of their own that appeared to suggest Wolves had attached undue importance to the alleged incident despite admitting that one of their players had called Hwang 'Jackie Chan'.

However, the Italian has now been found guilty and handed a 10-match ban, with five of those suspended for two years.

'The player Marco Curto was found responsible for discriminatory behaviour and sanctioned with a 10-match suspension,' revealed a FIFA spokesperson.

Serving of half of those matches is suspended for a probation period of two years, and the player is ordered to render community services and undergo training and education with an organisation approved by FIFA.'

The Premier League side's director of football, Matt Wild, added: 'We welcome Fifa’s decision to sanction Marco Curto following the discriminatory incident during our pre-season friendly against Como 1907.

'The suspension issued to the player sends a clear message that racism and discriminatory behaviour will not be tolerated in football or society.'