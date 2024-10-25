Enough is enough! Rift Valley leaders call for the arrest of Tiaty MP WILLIAM KAMKET after inciting his community to take up arms – Look!





Friday, October 25, 2024 – Tiaty MP William Kamket has landed in deep trouble. This is after a section of Rift Valley leaders called for his arrest following his utterances during the Mashujaa Day Celebrations which they deemed inciting.

Kamket raised deep concerns about the gazettement of Mukutani as a forest, calling whoever was responsible for the undertaking, a crook.

He promised that the community would deal with the matter themselves and there would be no need to take the matter further to Nairobi.

“We will handle that ourselves, Nairobi, this does not concern you. There is no forest on that side. No public participation was done. That is a land with people who live there in peace,” he said.

Nonetheless, Kamket stated that he was not trying to incite anyone.

“Do not say that Kamket incited people. I’m just saying with respect because that was the same thing that happened in Kapedo when we tried to build anything there yet it is still in Tiaty.”

“The police kept summoning me and if you want to summon me again on this Mukutani matter please do. We don’t want the security team to be part of the insecurity,” Kamket stated.

This rhetoric did not sit well with the leaders in the area who called for the arrest of Kamket.

The leaders noted that Kamket's utterances were divisive and tribal and capable of fanning tribal classes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST