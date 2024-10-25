Kenya’s democracy is at risk thanks to RUTO and his delay tactics – U.S. raises alarm as it warns Kenyans





Friday, October 25, 2024 - The United States has raised a red flag over the uncertainty surrounding Kenya’s electoral body, less than three years to the next general election.

Through a statement from the U.S. Embassy, the superpower warned that democracy in Kenya was at stake since the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was yet to get new commissioners.

"IEBC's ability to support democracy in Kenya is at risk without recruiting commissioners or parliamentary action to provide IEBC funding for voter registration. by-elections and other activities," the U.S. Embassy said.

This comes even as the IEBC continues to operate without commissioners following the resignation of most of them following the hotly contested 2022 presidential election.

As it stands, the body is unable to hold any elections as currently constituted.

In July 2024, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Bill 2024 was made into law, marking the beginning of a lengthy process to recruit commissioners.

The new law hands supreme powers to the IEBC chairman, who will have full control of the commission such that no one else can assume office in his absence.

President William Ruto is now expected to publish in a Gazzete Notice with the names of the individuals submitted to him to sit in a nine-member selection panel which will include two persons nominated by the Parliamentary Service Commission and three persons nominated by the Political Parties Liaison Committee (PPLC).

However, since there is no timeline on when the President can constitute the panel, the country continues to wait with bated breaths on the future of the IEBC.

The Kenyan DAILY POST