Adani deal to take over JKIA and other airports bumps into headwinds as Malindi residents move to court in protest – Look!





Friday, October 25, 2024 - Residents whose land was mapped for the Malindi Airport expansion have moved to court to help them secure their promised compensation from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA).

Speaking outside the Malindi Law Courts, the residents expressed worry that they might end up not being compensated before Adani takes over.

The dwellers sued the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for delaying their compensation which has taken up to 15 years to manifest.

"The court had assured us that we would be paid before December 11, and we are waiting for that day, if we are not paid by then, we will go back and reclaim our land by force," a resident said.

Residents expressed their firm belief that they are unsure of what the future holds in regard to their compensation.

They are in a dilemma as they don't know what will happen when Adani takes over control or what will happen after the transition.

"We have another issue, the Adani Group, which we hear might be taking over the airport from next month."

"Our worry is, if Adani takes over, what will happen to us? That is why we are here in court to ask them to intervene again," another resident said.

The Kwachocha residents have for the last 15 years been lobbying KAA to channel their compensation without much success.

