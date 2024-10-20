RUTO’s Government has attempted to kill me twice – GACHAGUA reveals how he escaped death in Kisumu and Nyeri





Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the President of oppressing him, claiming that he has broken the agreement they made prior to taking office in 2022.

In a press briefing following his discharge from Karen Hospital, where he was being treated after falling ill last week, Gachagua expressed his disappointment, stating that he had placed his trust in Ruto, only to be betrayed.

He further claimed there were two attempts to assassinate him before the impeachment was tabled in parliament.

"I don’t feel safe. On August 30th undercover police agents in Kisumu entered my room and one of them tried to poison my food but we detected it and we were able to escape. I was supposed to be killed through poisoning."

"On September 3rd in Nyeri, NIS officers came to Nyeri and tried to poison food belonging to me and Kikuyu elders. I reported the matter to NIS and asked the officers assigned to my office to leave.

"After attempts to assassinate me failed, this impeachment motion was hatched," Gachagua claimed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST