Mathira MP ERIC WAMUMBI fires his Office Manager and 16 other staff members for supporting GACHAGUA





Thursday, October 10, 2024 - Mathira Member of Parliament Eric Wamumbi has advertised 17 job vacancies in his office after reportedly firing staff members who are supporting impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Wamumbi’s Office Manager Daniel Kanyua is among those fired.

Kanyua has been spotted on several occasions with Rigathi Gachagua and publicly opposed his impeachment on social media.

Through a Facebook post, Wamumbi urged the youth to apply for vacant positions in his office, saying, "17 posts in Mathira Constituency are now vacant, an advert for applications will be coming out shortly."

Wamumbi, who belongs to President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance Party (UDA) was among the 281 legislators who voted YES, to have Gachagua impeached on 11 grounds, including gross misconduct, illegally acquiring Ksh 5.2 billion in wealth and economic crimes.

In July 2024, Wamumbi confirmed there was bad blood between himself and the DP, saying, "It is true, there is a rift between the Deputy President and I. The rift is not about the closed bars in Karatina Town which have left the town dead for four months."





The Kenyan DAILY POST.