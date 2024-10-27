Content creator PRISCILLA WA IMANI announces pregnancy.





Sunday, October 27, 2024 - Witty content creator and internet personality Priscilla Waimani has announced her pregnancy, sharing the exciting news on social media with a photo showcasing her growing baby bump.

Priscilla is known for her unique whistling talent, which has made her a sensation online. Her videos, where she boldly whistles and announces her presence in various random places.

Speaking in a past interview, Priscilla shared that she is married and a mother of three children. Residing in Nakuru, she often travels to neighboring counties for business.

She also revealed that it was her children who encouraged her to embrace her whistling talent and create TikTok videos.

They convinced her to open a TikTok account, and since then, her videos have opened unexpected doors, earning her recognition from various brands.

