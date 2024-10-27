Renowned activist BONIFACE MWANGI abducted after threatening to hold demos.





Sunday, October 27, 2024 - Renowned activist Boniface Mwangi was abducted from his Machakos residence by unidentified individuals.

The incident was confirmed by his wife, Njeri Mwangi.

This development unfolded less than 24 hours after Mwangi had announced plans to disrupt the Standard Chartered Marathon, scheduled for October 27, by staging a protest at the event.

In anticipation, security was tightened, and major roads were closed for participants.

Law enforcement officials, both in uniform and plainclothes, were deployed to the marathon, prepared to address any potential disruptions.

“We are aware of him and his supporters. They are bold and could potentially disrupt the event, which is why we increased security,” stated an officer familiar with the situation.

On Saturday evening, Mwangi had called on his followers to attend the marathon wearing attire expressing opposition to the Kenya Kwanza government.

Njeri Mwangi shared that her husband was taken at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Sunday.

“This morning, around 7:15, six individuals, dressed in civilian clothes, arrived at Courage Base and forcibly took Boniface from our home.

"I have no information about who they are, why they took him, or where they have taken him,” she posted on social media.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.