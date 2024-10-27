Tea Farmers call for review of the Tea Act to get rid of cartels





Sunday, October 10, 2024 - Tea farmers have called for a review of the Tea Act to address the challenges in the sector, which they claim have been engineered by cartels.

Addressing members of the National Assembly Committee on Agriculture and Livestock during a public hearing, the farmers from the West Rift tea growing region attributed the recent poor payment of bonuses to cartel manipulation at the Mombasa auction.

They told the committee, led by the vice chairman and Konoin MP Brighton Yegon, that the Act aims to improve the management of the 69 tea factories owned by small-holder farmers in 21 counties.

The factory units are run as autonomous companies but managed by the farmers-owned Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA).

The committee held its final sitting in Mogogosiek, Kapkoros, Nyansiongo, and Kiamokama tea factories in Bomet, Nyamira, and Kisii counties.

The Kenyan DAILY POST