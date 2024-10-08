Concerns as DPP withdraws high-profile corruption case after request by the well-connected suspect – Look!

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) is under intense scrutiny after withdrawing a high-profile graft case involving the theft of hundreds of millions of shillings.
In a shocking turn of events,
the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) claimed that the
withdrawal had been done at the request of the suspect to have the evidence
provided reviewed.
The commission accused some of
the suspects of receiving huge kickbacks in the multimillion-shilling
scandal in question.
The case in question involves 10
individuals including a chief executive officer (CEO) of a water works
development agency.
In a nine-page affidavit filed
before the Kitui Anti-Corruption Court, the Anti-graft agency argues that the
withdrawal of the criminal charges against the accused persons is a complete
disregard of public interest, abuse of the court process, and made in bad
faith.
The EACC opposed the withdrawal
of the case telling the court that the ODPP had no basis for withdrawing
the matter since he had given consent to prosecute since okeying the case to
proceed to its logical conclusion.
The tender of the construction
of the Kenanie Leather Industrial Water Park Industrial project cost Ksh292.7
million forming the heart of the case on the alleged procurement fraud.
According to court documents, 14
companies had submitted their bids concerning the tender.
The deal was awarded to one of
the companies in a process many dismissed as marred with irregularities.
