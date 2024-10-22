One direction star LIAM PAYNE spent final days donating money to sick children







Monday, October 22, 2024 - Late singer, Liam Payne spent his final days on earth sending money to poor children in need.

The One Direction star’s untimely death sent shockwaves in the music world after the 31-year-old fell from a third-floor balcony at his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday.

Following the tragedy, details of his last days have emerged, with the 2010 X Factor star donating to various GoFundMe pages online.

In a series of Snapchat videos, a site Payne was posting on just hours before his death, he shared how much he hated to see the little ones suffering.

Due to the reason above, he gave thousands of pounds to children causes, explaining how his 7 year old son inspired the act of kindness.

‘I’ve always felt really lucky to be in the position that I’m in and my life aspiration has been to be a superhero… but I can’t fly, I’m not a great mechanic, I wasn’t affected by radiation, and I’m not incredibly strong,’ he began.

‘All I know is there are websites out there for you to be able to donate to sick children that need your help.’

Encouraging fans to show compassion themselves, he continued: ‘It doesn’t matter how small the donation is, or how big the donation is.

‘All that matters is you look into that child’s eyes and you realise… as a father, it hits me slightly differently because I look at them and if that was my child, I would want everyone in the world to just look at me. Please, look at me and help me.





‘The last few nights, I’ve been spending some time on GoFundMe, a fantastic website. I’m not sure about the tip thing, though, guys, you need to work that out, because that’s not right; we should be giving the tips to the kids, man.

‘I’d like to understand more. If anyone from GoFundMe wants to get in touch with me to tell me how this works, I would love to know, but I’ve been going on night by night by night, trying to finish off people’s donations so that they can get the operations they need.’

Payne concluded: ‘It’s despicable that, in 2024, these kids are having to pay for these medical things that would be free in my country.’

The people helped by Payne, included a 28-year-old American man named Jack, who received £2,300 after suffering a stage 4 B-cell lymphoma.

Payne also donated £3,833 to four-year-old Macy Shepard after her diagnosis of stage 2 Wilms tumour on her kidney.

He gave £770 to fund a young girl’s medical bills after she was injured during a shooting and £2,223 went to four-year-old Kailyn after a stroke.