CHARLENE RUTO praises her father WILLIAM RUTO after she was linked to a plum Government job

Saturday, October 12, 2024 – President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has broken her silence after she was linked to a plum job in her father’s government.
In a statement on her X account
yesterday, Charlene dismissed claims that she is set to receive a high-profile
position in Ruto's administration.
She dismissed the claims as fake
news, highlighting her commitment to forging her own path in life.
According to Charlene, she
doesn’t give a damn about the mining sector which she had been linked to, but
youth empowerment and the agriculture sector.
She explained that she is
focused on creating opportunities through the Young People's Network
International and Smart Mechanized Agriculture and Climate Action for Humanity
and Sustainability.
“Guys...c'mon...seriously??
Let’s Stop Fake news! I didn't wait for anyone to give me an appointment or
position, I am creating my own path," stated Charlene.
At the same time, Charlene
praised Ruto’s leadership, saying it values equal, fair, and transparent
opportunities for all Kenyans.
“And looks like whoever is
pushing this doesn't know William Ruto. He believes in giving equal, fair
and transparent leadership opportunities to as many Kenyans as possible,
so trust me, this he would not do,” her post read.
Charlene further pointed out the
mispronunciation of her name in the alleged gazette notice on her appointment.
"Plus...my name is
Chelagat, not Chelangat. Don't support this propaganda!" she expressed her
frustration on the rumors,” she stated.
