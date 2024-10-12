CHARLENE RUTO praises her father WILLIAM RUTO after she was linked to a plum Government job





Saturday, October 12, 2024 – President William Ruto’s daughter, Charlene Ruto, has broken her silence after she was linked to a plum job in her father’s government.

In a statement on her X account yesterday, Charlene dismissed claims that she is set to receive a high-profile position in Ruto's administration.

She dismissed the claims as fake news, highlighting her commitment to forging her own path in life.

According to Charlene, she doesn’t give a damn about the mining sector which she had been linked to, but youth empowerment and the agriculture sector.

She explained that she is focused on creating opportunities through the Young People's Network International and Smart Mechanized Agriculture and Climate Action for Humanity and Sustainability.

“Guys...c'mon...seriously?? Let’s Stop Fake news! I didn't wait for anyone to give me an appointment or position, I am creating my own path," stated Charlene.

At the same time, Charlene praised Ruto’s leadership, saying it values equal, fair, and transparent opportunities for all Kenyans.

“And looks like whoever is pushing this doesn't know William Ruto. He believes in giving equal, fair and transparent leadership opportunities to as many Kenyans as possible, so trust me, this he would not do,” her post read.

Charlene further pointed out the mispronunciation of her name in the alleged gazette notice on her appointment.

"Plus...my name is Chelagat, not Chelangat. Don't support this propaganda!" she expressed her frustration on the rumors,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST