RUTO is an unwanted man as his allies face hostility on the ground after GACHAGUA impeachment – See what mourners did to OSCAR SUDI and Governor KIHIKA yesterday





United Democratic Alliance (UDA) leaders are no longer feeling safe on the ground following the deep hatred Kenyans harbor against them after the impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and several other UDA officials faced a hostile crowd in Bahati during the burial of Bahati MP Irene Njoki’s brother yesterday after angry residents openly rejected efforts to promote President William Ruto's agenda.

Kihika came face-to-face with reality on the ground when she began reading a condolence message from President Ruto. The moment Ruto’s name was mentioned, the crowd became agitated, with jeers and murmurs quickly drowning out Kihika’s voice.

Her attempts to calm the mourners were futile as frustration simmered over the impeachment fallout.

Political undertones overshadowed the sombre event, with the mention of Ruto’s government sparking outrage among the attendees.

Kihika, aware of the rising tensions, remarked in Kikuyu, “I see you have become quite vocal. We appreciate your feedback.”

The event turned into a political nightmare for UDA, with Kiambu Woman Representative Anne Muratha also facing a cold reception.

Known for leading mourners in traditional songs, Muratha was left singing alone, the crowd refusing to join in—a rare show of defiance in a region traditionally loyal to the ruling party.

Kapseret MP MP Oscar Sudi, who is among Ruto’s inner circle was not spared as he was booed and heckled by the charged crowd.

As the atmosphere grew more charged, other leaders chose to distance themselves from the ongoing political crisis.

