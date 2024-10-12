Are GACHAGUA’s lawyers misleading him on impeachment? PAUL MUITE responds to RAILA’s man MAKAU MUTUA





Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Senior Counsel Paul Muite has responded to Prof. Makau Mutua after the latter claimed that the lawyer was misguiding Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on the impeachment motion.

In a statement on his X account, the lead counsel of the DP in the impeachment, detailed that he would not engage in a public debate over the matter.

Muite expressed that he was an old-school lawyer and could not discuss a matter that was before the courts.

He added that they were friends with Mutua, however, it was not unusual for them to hold divergent views on any matter such as this.

"I belong to the Old School and therefore decline to join issues in public with my great friend Prof Makau Mutua (brilliant legal mind) on a matter being argued in courts save to say it is not unusual for friends to differ on issues," he stated.

The response of Muite came hours after Mutua claimed that the lawyer was misguiding Gachagua.

According to the ally of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the courts will not help the DP in the impeachment.

"My great friend Paul Muite is one of the country’s greatest lawyers, but he should stop humouring DP Rigathi Gachagua with false hope. Mr Gachagua’s goose is cooked," Mutua claimed.

"He himself — of his own volition — passed through the door of no return."

Gachagua is challenging his impeachment in court with Muite leading a team of close to 20 lawyers on the matter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST