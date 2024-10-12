Are GACHAGUA’s lawyers misleading him on impeachment? PAUL MUITE responds to RAILA’s man MAKAU MUTUA

Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Senior Counsel Paul Muite has responded to Prof. Makau Mutua after the latter claimed that the lawyer was misguiding Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on the impeachment motion.
In a statement on his X account,
the lead counsel of the DP in the impeachment, detailed that he would not
engage in a public debate over the matter.
Muite expressed that he was an
old-school lawyer and could not discuss a matter that was before the courts.
He added that they were friends
with Mutua, however, it was not unusual for them to hold divergent views on any
matter such as this.
"I belong to the Old School
and therefore decline to join issues in public with my great friend Prof Makau
Mutua (brilliant legal mind) on a matter being argued in courts save to say it
is not unusual for friends to differ on issues," he stated.
The response of Muite came hours
after Mutua claimed that the lawyer was misguiding Gachagua.
According to the ally of former
Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the courts will not help the DP in the
impeachment.
"My great friend Paul Muite
is one of the country’s greatest lawyers, but he should stop humouring DP
Rigathi Gachagua with false hope. Mr Gachagua’s goose is cooked," Mutua
claimed.
"He himself — of his own
volition — passed through the door of no return."
Gachagua is challenging his
impeachment in court with Muite leading a team of close to 20 lawyers on the
matter.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments