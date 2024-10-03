Singer PRAS MICHEL sues bandmate LAURYN HILL for fraud over cancelled Fugees tour







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Pras Michel, a member of the iconic 1990s group The Fugees, has filed a lawsuit against bandmate Lauryn Hill, accusing her of fraud and breach of contract following the cancellation of their 2023 reunion tour.

The complaint, filed Tuesday, October 1, in Manhattan’s Southern District, alleges that Hill mismanaged the group's finances and attempted to "usurp control" of its business and trademark.

Michel claims Hill rejected a $5 million offer for The Fugees—comprised of Michel, Hill, and Wyclef Jean—to perform at this year’s Coachella festival. He also cited Hill’s "chronic tardiness" to performances and said she canceled the second half of the tour while financially penalizing and defrauding him.

“Ms. Hill exploited Mr. Michel’s vulnerable legal situation, manipulating him into an unfair agreement for The Fugees’ 2023 reunion tour,” Michel’s lawyer stated. Michel’s legal troubles stem from a 2023 conviction for his involvement in funneling money from a billion-dollar Malaysian scam into U.S. politics.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages. In response, Hill called the claims “baseless” and said the suit was filled with “false claims and unwarranted attacks.” She also noted that Michel had received overpayments from the last tour and had not repaid loans extended to him as an act of goodwill.

The legal battle sheds light on deep divisions within The Fugees, known for hits like "Killing Me Softly" and "Fu-Gee-La." Hill is set to begin a European tour this fall as part of "Ms. Lauryn Hill & the Fugees," but Michel’s lawyer confirmed he will not participate.