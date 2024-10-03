Big Brother star, KAREN IGHO, thanks husband after accusing him of trying to take her kids by claiming she has mental health issues







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Karen Igho is choosing to let peace reign.

The one-time Big Brother Africa winner had gone on Instagram to cry out on October 1st.

She alleged that she has suffered physical and sexual abuse from the hands of her Caucasian husband and he has now claimed she has mental health issues in a bid to take their kids from her.





She called on Africans as a whole to speak up for her.

Hours later, she took to Instagram to thank everyone for their support after she cried out.





She also thanked her husband "for the wonderful years" they had and said she hoped they could put their differences aside for the sake of their kids.

She said she is now studying to be a nurse and she proceeded to share a video of herself in her uniform.

Karen and Yaroslav Rakos tied the knot in 2014. They have two children together.