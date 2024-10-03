"Indeed, I am homeless" Big Brother Africa winner, KAREN IGHO, shares video of herself in a homeless shelter as she deletes post where she thanked husband







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Karen Igho is insisting that all is not well with her and she called on her fans to help her.

The multi-talented star, who won Big Brother Africa in 2011, previously claimed on Tuesday, October 1, that she is in the process of getting a divorce from her husband, Yaroslav Rakos, who she claimed had been abusing her and is trying to take their kids from her by claiming she's mentally unstable.

She added that he relocated her to a foreign country and has now abandoned her to fend for herself, leaving her homeless.

However, later on the same day, she made a post thanking her husband for the good times and said they will work towards co-parenting in peace.





She added that she is training to be a nurse and shared a video of herself dressed as a nurse.

But her fellow reality stars raised an alarm, hinting that she might not be the one who made the posts claiming all is well after initially crying out for help.

Now, the posts thanking her husband have been deleted from Instagram, along with the post about her training to be a nurse.

She shared a new post to show that she is homeless and living in a homeless shelter.

She did a video showing the interior of the shelter and begged her fans to donate to her GoFundMe account.

Karen shot into the limelight after winning the Big Brother Africa reality show in 2011. She was the first African and Nigerian female to win



She married Yaroslav Rakos in 2014, and the union produced two children in 2015 and 2017.

Karen starred in the popular reality show The Next Movie Star in 2009.

After winning the show, she made her acting debut in the M-Net hit series "Tinsel".

She’s also featured in movies like "Blackberry Babes Reloaded".

She hosted a show on Naija FM, "Wetin dey" with on-air-personality, Ifektive.

Below is a video of her calling for help.