Meta launches new content monetization program for Facebook







Wednesday, October 02, 2024 - Meta has launched its Content Monetization beta program for Facebook, aimed at enhancing the earning potential of content creators.

This initiative, announced on Wednesday, October 2, brings together three key monetization tools: In-stream ads, Ads on Reels, and the Performance bonus. With this program, creators can monetize a wider variety of content types, including Reels, long-form videos, photos, and text posts.

The new program consolidates Facebook’s existing monetization offerings, providing creators with a unified approach to generating income from multiple formats. Previously, only about one-third of creators earned from more than one Facebook-funded program due to varying eligibility and availability.

Since 2017, more than four million creators have made money on the platform, with Facebook paying out over $2 billion in the past year alone. The company stated, “We’re proud of how our monetization programs have helped creators thrive on Facebook, but we know that the different availability, eligibility requirements, and sign-up processes of our various programs have resulted in some creators missing opportunities and others not being eligible to earn from all available formats. And the data backs this up – today only about one-third of monetizing creators on Facebook earn from more than one Facebook-funded program.”

Earnings from Reels and short-form videos have surged, with payouts increasing by over 80% in the last year. The Content Monetization beta simplifies the monetization process by allowing creators to earn from different content formats through a single program, providing unified performance insights for easier tracking, and maintaining a performance-based payout structure.

Facebook has already begun sending invitations to one million creators who are currently monetizing on the platform, with open enrollment expected in 2025. Creators interested in early access can sign up through the monetization tab in the Professional dashboard or Meta Business Suite. This strategic consolidation is designed to empower Facebook’s creator community, making it easier and more rewarding for them to monetize their content.