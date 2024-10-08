Actress HALLE BERRY slams ex-husband ERIC BENÉT's claims of being a S3X addict







Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - American actress, Halle Berry, 58, has slammed her ex-husband, Eric Benét's claims that he battled a s3x addiction.

Recall that it was reported back in 2002 that musician Benét, 57, went to rehab to treat s3x addiction.

On Monday's episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, she referred to her second husband when she said she doesn't 'f***ing believe' his self-proclaimed s3x addiction.

'I had one husband who said he was a s3x addict,' she said about an unnamed ex. 'But I don't f***ing believe that s***.'

Berry and Benét tied the knot in 2001 after two years of dating. However, things turned tumultuous for the pair after Berry learned that Benét was unfaithful throughout their relationship. Following the cheating allegations, Benét went to rehab.

In 2003, Berry and Benét announced their decision to separate.

“Eric and I have had marital problems for some time now and have tried to work things out together,” Berry said in a statement to Entertainment Weekly at the time. “However, at this point, I feel we need time apart to reevaluate our union. We ask that you respect our privacy as we are going through this emotional time.”

After their divorce was finalized in 2005, Benét moved on with Manuela Testolini, whom he wed in July 2011. The couple share two daughters Lucia Bella, 12, and Amoura Luna, 10.

Months later, Berry went on to date Gabriel Aubry from 2005 to 2010. The exes welcomed daughter Nahla Ariela in March 2008. Following her split from Aubry, Berry began a relationship with Olivier Martinez. The pair wed in July 2013 and welcomed son Maceo-Robert in October of that same year. The actress and Martinez divorced in 2016.

After her split from Martinez, Berry found love with her current boyfriend, Van Hunt, who she began dating in 2020. The Oscar winner confessed that her relationship with the “Seconds of Pleasure” singer has been her “longest” to date.

“We celebrated when we hit four years like we had been married 20 years, that's how big it was for me personally. He's had long relationships, not me. ... We both were scared,” she said on Monday. “He was waiting for the shoe to drop, and I was waiting to drop the f—ing shoe. Because I just can't get past that. It's been such a relief. 'OK, yes, I can do this relationship thing.' And he is my person and you just know it. And [he's] calm and he's what I've been dreaming of, searching for, needing.”