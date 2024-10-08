Actress HALLE BERRY slams ex-husband ERIC BENÉT's claims of being a S3X addict

Tuesday, October 08, 2024 - American actress, Halle Berry, 58, has slammed her ex-husband, Eric Benét's claims that he battled a s3x addiction.
Recall that it was reported back in 2002 that musician
Benét, 57, went to rehab to treat s3x addiction.
On Monday's episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert
podcast, she referred to her second husband when she said she doesn't 'f***ing
believe' his self-proclaimed s3x addiction.
'I had one husband who said he was a s3x addict,' she said
about an unnamed ex. 'But I don't f***ing believe that s***.'
Berry and Benét tied the knot in 2001 after two years of
dating. However, things turned tumultuous for the pair after Berry learned that
Benét was unfaithful throughout their relationship. Following the cheating
allegations, Benét went to rehab.
In 2003, Berry and Benét announced their decision to
separate.
“Eric and I have had marital problems for some time now and
have tried to work things out together,” Berry said in a statement to Entertainment
Weekly at the time. “However, at this point, I feel we need time apart
to reevaluate our union. We ask that you respect our privacy as we are going
through this emotional time.”
After their divorce was finalized in 2005, Benét moved on
with Manuela Testolini, whom he wed in July 2011. The couple share two
daughters Lucia Bella, 12, and Amoura Luna, 10.
Months later, Berry went on to date Gabriel
Aubry from 2005 to 2010. The exes welcomed daughter Nahla Ariela in March
2008. Following her split from Aubry, Berry began a relationship
with Olivier Martinez. The pair wed in July 2013 and welcomed son
Maceo-Robert in October of that same year. The actress and Martinez divorced in
2016.
After her split from Martinez, Berry found love with her
current boyfriend, Van Hunt, who she began dating in 2020. The Oscar
winner confessed that her relationship with the “Seconds of Pleasure” singer
has been her “longest” to date.
“We celebrated when we hit four years like we had been
married 20 years, that's how big it was for me personally. He's had long
relationships, not me. ... We both were scared,” she said on Monday. “He was
waiting for the shoe to drop, and I was waiting to drop the f—ing shoe. Because
I just can't get past that. It's been such a relief. 'OK, yes, I can do this
relationship thing.' And he is my person and you just know it. And [he's] calm
and he's what I've been dreaming of, searching for, needing.”
