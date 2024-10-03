A video of a beautiful female Kikuyu gospel singer performing in church sparks reactions - See the dress and the dance moves.





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Fast-rising Kikuyu gospel singer Joy Janet has caused murmurs online after she was filmed performing in a church wearing a dress that flaunted her nice body structure.

Apart from the dress, the dance moves that she unleashed in the church have also sparked reactions.

She whined her flexible waist in the pulpit while dancing for the Lord, causing distraction among the believers.

Renowned Kikuyu blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga led her followers in discussing the trending video

Watch the video.

Video of Kikuyu gospel singer, Joy Janet performing in church sparks reactions pic.twitter.com/6aIRa2zYdM — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) October 3, 2024

