Tumeachana 4 times before but nothing can shake us now - Flashy Luo guy who married a former Kamba video vixen in a multi-million traditional wedding says (VIDEO).





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Flashy celebrity fashion designer Bolo Bespoke has revealed that his publicized relationship with former video vixen Mueni has not been rosy.

Speaking in an interview on one of the local TV stations, Bespoke said they have experienced turbulent times in their relationship, forcing them to part ways.

He revealed that they have parted ways four times in the past, adding that back then, he was not serious about marriage.

“Those saying mtaachana, tumeachana like 4 times before,” he said and made it clear that he is not bothered by the negative comments on social media.

He claimed that their marriage is firm and that nothing can shake it.

Bespoke has been the talk of social media after he officially married his girlfriend Mueni in a multi-million wedding attended by local celebrities.

They displayed a lot of opulence during the colourful ceremony held in Machakos.

