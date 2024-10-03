Tragic ending as the suspect caught with missing female taxi driver’s car leads detectives to a thicket in Kiambu where he dumped the body (PHOTOs)





Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Detectives have recovered the body of Victoria Mumbua Kaloki, the taxi driver who went missing on September 27 while in the line of duty.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said the body was discovered at the Nairobi City Mortuary after an intense interrogation session with a suspect in custody.

The suspect, Edwin Ng’etich, was arrested in Nakuru after being found with the woman’s car.

After intense interrogation, he led detectives to a thicket in Lari, Kiambu County where he dumped the body.

Police recovered the body at the City Mortuary.

The body was reportedly taken to the mortuary on September 29, two days after she disappeared.



Police plan for a postmortem examination to determine the cause of death.



Police revealed records show Ng’etich, the main suspect, has committed similar offenses in the past.



The motive of the murder remains unknown for now.



Police believe those behind Mumbua’s abduction and murder did not use the usual application to book their trip in an attempt to evade detection.

The driver's last communication, according to police, was when she was in Samburu, Kwale County.

Samburu town is located about 66 kilometres from Mombasa Central Business District, where she operated from.

Below is a photo of the main suspect.

