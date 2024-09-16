Woman explains why she ditched career as brain surgeon to stack shelves at warehouse

Monday, September 16, 2024 - An assistant brain surgeon making
six figures a year has opened up about why she left the operating theatre to
work in an Amazon warehouse.
Helen Xu, 31, from Brisbane's south, started working as
an assistant surgeon at a hospital in Queensland in 2018.
However, when Covid hit in 2020, Ms Xu was working
tirelessly almost every day, with shifts lasting as long as 30 hours.
As she didn't have children or elderly relatives at home to
risk spreading the disease to, Ms Xu said she was one of the staff relied upon
heavily to pick up extra shifts.
Exhausted and unable to spend any quality time with friends
and family, Ms Xu eventually left her career in medicine in September 2021.
She then decided to work for Amazon, stacking shelves.
"For the last couple of months working in the hospital
I just wasn't sure when I'd get enough rest," she told Daily Mail
Australia.
She said that during Covid, exceptional circumstances at her
hospital meant that she was on call every day.
"There was a lot of pressure on those who didn't have
kids or elderly people at home to come in," she said.
"I also didn't want to take any potential contact I'd
had with sick people to my friends and family so I didn't have much of a social
life."
Ms Xu said work was so demanding that she was called in
nearly every day, with sometimes just half a day off as rest between
back-to-back shifts.
After starting her role as an Amazon casual warehouse
associate, the 31-year-old found herself preparing customers' orders, loading
boxes onto trucks and stacking shelves.
Even though she earned more as a surgeon, Ms Xu prefers her
current job because of the time it gives her.
She said: "I guess when you look at medicine, the pay
is on the higher end and definitely there's going to be pay discrepancies
between now and then but in terms of how much time I (now) have for myself, it
works out."
She added that her job stacking shelves is worlds apart from
the high-pressure environment she experienced at the hospital.
As for her time as a surgical assistant, Ms Xu said she doesn't have any plans to return to the hospital any time soon.
