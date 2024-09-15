RUTO looking for the owner of Hillside Endarasha Academy after fire tragedy as he donates Sh2 million to the school





Monday, September 16, 2024 - President William Ruto has promised to look for the proprietor of Hillside Endarasha Academy where a fire tragedy claimed the lives of 21 learners in a bid to see the school resume learning activities.

Speaking at a church service in Nyeri AIPCA Central Western Archdiocese in Nyeri yesterday, Ruto vowed to hold a meeting with the owner of Hillside Endarasha Academy soon after investigations are concluded to deliberate a way forward.

“I will look for Mr. Kinyua, the owner of the school, to see how we can help,” Ruto stated.

“After investigations are concluded, we will see how we will be able to help that school so that it continues providing education to our children.”

At the same time, Ruto donated Ksh2 million to facilitate the buying of items for those whose things were burnt in the inferno.

“Those whose property was burnt. The governor has told me they are about 140. I will send the MP of Kieni with Ksh2 million to buy things that got burnt for pupils so that our children can get back to school,” the Head of State directed.

The President also appointed Kieni MP Wainana Njoroge to spearhead the process of helping affected people back to their feet.

The Ksh2 million will be used to buy new boxes, school uniforms, and other items that were burnt during the night inferno.

