Singer SHAKIRA abruptly exits stage after she caught fans filming under her dress (VIDEO)







Monday, September 16, 2024 - Colombian singer, Shakira abruptly exited the stage after she caught fans filming under her dress.

The singer, 47, was dancing to her new single, Soltera onstage at LIV Miami when she appeared to spot revellers filming up her dress.

At first, the star stopped dancing as she held onto her dress with both hands when she caught them filming her. She then resumed dancing before turning to the unidentified fans once again, and thereafter, left the stage.

Watch the video below