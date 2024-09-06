Why lawyer MORARA KEBASO has cancelled his Mt Kenya region tour to expose RUTO's lies





Friday, September 6, 2024 - Fast-rising activist and lawyer, Morara Kebaso, has revealed why he has cancelled his tour of the Mt Kenya region to expose President William Ruto’s lies.

For the last three months, Kebaso has been exposing Ruto's lies, particularly highlighting how he has been launching non-existent projects to siphon taxpayers' money.

Speaking on Thursday, Kebaso announced he had canceled his tour of the Mt. Kenya region after receiving intelligence that goons linked to President Ruto were planning to infiltrate his tour.

“Due to security reasons, I have cancelled my Mount Kenya tour of stalled projects where money has been stolen.

"The tour was to start tomorrow morning. Intelligence briefs reaching me indicate serious infiltration by state operatives by persons coming as well-wishers and persons of goodwill. I will announce the next move,” Morara said.

This announcement comes a day after Morara announced that he has acquired a modified Toyota Landcruiser Prado TX for his nationwide civic education campaign.

