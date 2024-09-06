Do this to get RUTO and me on board – GACHAGUA’s ultimatum to Macadamia processors and exporters





Friday, September 6, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has issued one condition that the macadamia processors and exporters must meet before the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government engages them.

Speaking at the Agricultural Mombasa International Show on Thursday, Gachagua noted that the government is ready for a discussion on minimum returns before any action to stop farmers from exporting directly.

“Macadamia processors want us to stop farmers from exporting raw products of macadamia.

"The government has no problem with that provided we sit down and agree on a minimum return, which should not be below what the farmers are earning today.

"If they are amiable to that discussion, we have agreed with the Cabinet Secretary of Agriculture Dr Andrew Karanja to engage them as early as tomorrow,” remarked Gachagua.

The Deputy President pointed out that processors must pay what the farmers are earning now or more, between Sh100 and Sh150 per kilogram.

The second in command said the farmer, irrespective of the subsector is king, therefore, there is no going back on taking short-term measures to cushion them from exploitation.

