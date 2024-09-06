RAILA ODINGA sends condolences to the families of 17 pupils who perished in a fire inferno at Hillside Academy Endarasha





Friday, September 6, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has joined Kenyans in mourning the death of 17 pupils at Hillside Academy in Nyeri County after a fire engulfed their dormitory on Thursday night.

According to National Police Service Spokesperson Resila Onyango, 17 students were burnt beyond recognition while 13 survivors who were rushed to Nyeri Provincial Hospital are receiving treatment.

In a statement, Raila expressed his condolences to the affected families, wishing a quick recovery to those injured.

"My heartfelt condolences go out to the families, friends, and school fraternity who've lost loved ones in the devastating fire tragedy at Hillside Endarasha Academy.

"May God grant them all strength during these difficult moments, and a swift recovery for those injured," he noted.

President William Ruto, who was among the first to send condolences, directed relevant authorities to probe into the inferno and ensure the culprits are arrested and prosecuted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST