Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A man called Andrew Babre has said that men who always express bitterness towards women end up with what they invest their minds in.

“When you always express bitterness about women, you will never get the chance to have a great relationship with the unique one. The universe will always give you what you invest your mind and faith in. Same if your mind is made up that there can never be a decent man alive,” he wrote.