Woman who married herself files for divorce after one year







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A Brazilian influencer and model, Suellen Carey, who made the headlines last year for marrying herself after struggling to find a suitable partner, has now filed for a divorce from herself.

Suellen Carey's sologamy – which is an act of marrying oneself – was met with mixed reactions at the time.

Some considered her unconventional marriage to herself a bold and beautiful act of self-love and independence. However, a few months down the line, Suellen seems to be unhappy with her decision.

Suellen, 36, said she put in a lot of effort for her sologamy to work out and she even went to couple's therapy alone. However, she felt quite dissatisfied in her marriage to herself, according to reports.

She even felt lonely in her sologamy, which ultimately made her decide to quit and file for a divorce from herself.

In an interview recently, Suellen spoke about her experience of sologamy and what made her decide to call it quits.

She said that she had very high expectations from herself, which she couldn't meet and so she felt quite exhausted in her relationship. She also shared that she felt lonely on many occasions, which made her decide that she needed a real partner in life.

“Self-analysis and reflection are necessary,” she further said.

She also shared that her sologamy and commitment to self had their own challenges.

However, Suellen seems to have taken this tough decision in her life as an important lesson as she says that one should know when to end a cycle, if it isn't working for you. This includes even a relationship or marriage with oneself.

According to reports, before deciding to divorce herself, Suellen had attended 10 therapy sessions to understand the challenges she was facing in her sologamy. She tried to understand her feelings and work on solving her issues. But she ultimately realised that she needed to end her marriage with herself, as it would help her heal and move on in life.

Suellen views her solo marriage as an important experience which helped her heal and understand herself better. And now, she seems to be open to finding a new love in her life.

Suellen isn't the first person to marry herself. In 2021, a woman named Cris Galera from Brazil married herself in an act of self-love. However, 90 days later she also divorced herself as she found "someone special" to whom she wanted to get married.

In 2022, a woman named Kshama Bindu also made the headlines for becoming the first Indian woman to marry herself. Bindu was inspired by a Netflix show to perform sologamy. She explained that she wanted to become a bride, but not someone's wife.