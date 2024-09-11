PSG refuse to pay KYLIAN MBAPPE almost £50m in unpaid wages







Thursday, September 12, 2024 - French club, PSG have reportedly refused to pay Kylian Mbappe almost £50million in unpaid wages despite being ordered to do so

The club were told to pay Mbappe missing bonuses as well as wages from the forward's seven-year spell in Paris by the LFP, French professional football's governing body, but have confirmed they will not follow the ruling.

Mbappe is thought to have contacted UEFA last month over the salary dispute.

The disagreement stems from his acrimonious departure from the Parc des Princes earlier in the summer and whether he would be able to leave on a free transfer.

'Given the limits of the legal scope of the committee to make a complete decision on this case, the case must now be contested before another jurisdiction, to which PSG will be happy to present all the facts in the months and years to come,' the club said.

In a letter sent to Mbappe's lawyer, PSG alleged that the player's legal representatives proposed an agreement in August 2023 that would see him reduce his bonuses by €55m during the 2023-24 campaign.

This then resulted in his reintegration but the proposal is said to have not been signed off nor sent to the league. PSG claimed this was the case because of a verbal agreement between Mbappe and Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the club's president.

Reports previously indicated that PSG had refused to pay Mbappe his wages in an effort to save a promised loyalty bonus written into his extension in 2022.

Regardless, the LFP's legal commission ordered the club to hand over the full amount a day after Mbappe rejected a mediation offer to resolve the dispute.

Mbappe, the captain of the French national side, joined Real Madrid earlier in the summer. His departure came after years of reported disputes with PSG.