PSG refuse to pay KYLIAN MBAPPE almost £50m in unpaid wages

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - French club, PSG have reportedly refused to pay Kylian Mbappe almost £50million in unpaid wages despite being ordered to do so
The club were told to pay Mbappe missing bonuses as well as
wages from the forward's seven-year spell in Paris by the LFP, French
professional football's governing body, but have confirmed they will not follow
the ruling.
Mbappe is thought to have contacted UEFA last month
over the salary dispute.
The disagreement stems from his acrimonious departure from
the Parc des Princes earlier in the summer and whether he would be able to
leave on a free transfer.
'Given the limits of the legal scope of the committee to
make a complete decision on this case, the case must now be contested before
another jurisdiction, to which PSG will be happy to present all the facts in
the months and years to come,' the club said.
In a letter sent to Mbappe's lawyer, PSG alleged that the
player's legal representatives proposed an agreement in August 2023 that would
see him reduce his bonuses by €55m during the 2023-24 campaign.
This then resulted in his reintegration but the proposal is
said to have not been signed off nor sent to the league. PSG claimed this was
the case because of a verbal agreement between Mbappe and Nasser Al-Khelaifi,
the club's president.
Reports previously indicated that PSG had refused to pay
Mbappe his wages in an effort to save a promised loyalty bonus written into his
extension in 2022.
Regardless, the LFP's legal commission ordered the club to
hand over the full amount a day after Mbappe rejected a mediation offer to
resolve the dispute.
Mbappe, the captain of the French national side, joined Real
Madrid earlier in the summer. His departure came after years of reported
disputes with PSG.
