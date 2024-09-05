“We will enforce this strictly,” - Governor SAKAJA bans Hawkers from selling in new Nairobi CBD walkways





Thursday, September 5, 2024 - Nairobi County Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced that hawkers will be barred from selling their goods in the newly constructed walkways of Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD).

In a statement on Wednesday after inspecting the ongoing construction of the footpaths, the Nairobi Governor said the walkways are meant for pedestrians and not hawkers.

Sakaja said his administration would take action on hawkers found hawking on the refurbished walkways.

“Inspected ongoing works around the CBD while interacting with Wananchi who provided a lot of wonderful feedback on the walkways improvement that's ongoing on key roads.

"The new walkways are for pedestrians and not hawking. We will enforce this strictly,” Sakaja said

The construction of the walkways began in April this year after Nairobi county secured Sh 8,7 billion in funding from the U.S. government through the Millenium Challenge Corporation to undertake key infrastructural projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST