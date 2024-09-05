Counties have 200-300 Bank Accounts to steal public money – Auditor General NANCY GATHUNGU reveals

Thursday, September 9, 2024 - Auditor General Nancy Gathungu has raised concerns about the excessive number of bank accounts held by county governments.
Appearing before the Senate
County Public Investment and Special Funds Committee on Wednesday, Gathungu
revealed that some counties are using over 200 bank accounts for transactions.
The Auditor General noted that
counties should operate at most ten bank accounts for their transactions, adding
that having many accounts will result in losing track of the money.
“We should minimize bank accounts. We should have one or two revenue or expenditure accounts.
"We don’t
need 300. First of all, you lose track, you put money there and forget that
there is money there,” Gathungu said.
, “I cannot say one or two are
enough, it will depend on the situation but more than ten are too much. So, 200
or 300 does not make sense to me.” Gathungu added.
According to Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o's report on county expenditures from June 2023 to January 2024, Bungoma had the highest number of bank accounts at 352.
Baringo, Migori, and Nyandarua
followed with 304, 208 and 86 respectively.
Gathungu also observed that
there is a duplication of bank accounts which is a gateway of mismanagement of
funds.
For instance, the Auditor
General said a county can have a fund for agriculture yet there already exists
an agriculture department.
“The law gives counties a blank cheque on the number of funds they can establish. Sooner or later, we will have more funds in this country that are running operations of departments for counties.
"So, you have a fund for agriculture and a department for agriculture.
Then you have duplication of funds at the national level and at the county
level,” Gathungu added.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments