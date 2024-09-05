Video of Mt Kenya residents warning KIMANI ICHUNG'WAH for disrespecting GACHAGUA – You will see fire!!





Thursday, September 9, 2024 - A video has emerged of Mt Kenya residents warning National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung'wah, against insulting Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Residents in Witeithie, Kiambu County, warned Ichung’wah, the Kikuyu constituency MP, against insulting the Mt Kenya electorate and its leaders while outside Mt Kenya.

Here is the video of Mt Kenya residents warning Ichungwah against disrespecting Gachagua and other leaders.

"Watu wa murima tunakumulika" Furious Mt Kenya Leader warns Ichung'wah



"Watu wa murima tunakumulika" Furious Mt Kenya Leader warns Ichung'wah

— Mutembei TV (@MutembeiTV) September 5, 2024

