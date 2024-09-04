Watch the moment a traffic police officer was injured during an altercation with matatu operators in Nairobi CBD - They confronted him for collecting bribes (VIDEO).





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - Drama ensued in Nairobi Central Business District after matatu operators confronted a police officer, accusing him of harassing them and collecting bribes.

An altercation ensued between the police officer and the operators, leading to a fight.

The officer was overpowered and injured before his colleagues came to his rescue.

A video shared online shows the injured officer being whisked away as the furious operators bay for his blood.

Blood was oozing from his head after being injured during the fracas that occurred along a busy street in River Road.

Watch the video.

Traffic policeman injured in altercation with matatu crew on River Road, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/bftPid9QNF — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) September 3, 2024

