Watch the moment a man jumped into the Indian Ocean after stealing a phone on a ferry (VIDEO).





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - A middle-aged man escaped a mob justice after being caught stealing a phone on a ferry by jumping into the Indian Ocean.

He had boarded the ferry disguised as a passenger but his mission was to steal, only to be caught red-handed pickpocketing another passenger.

He jumped into the Indian Ocean after other passengers ganged up against him and threatened to lynch him.

In the video, the suspected thief is seen struggling to swim after jumping into the ocean, forcing him to plead for help.

Luckily, a rescue team deployed around the ocean came to his rescue.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.