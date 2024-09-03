Nairobi’s most notorious Laptop thief caught again stealing from a Kilimani Office despite previous arrests – This Mzee should be locked up (VIDEO).





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - A notorious man behind the theft of laptops in offices in Nairobi was caught on camera stealing a laptop at an office in Kilimani a few days ago.

The suspect has been previously arrested and charged in court in connection with the theft of laptops in offices but he keeps stealing after securing his release on bond.

In the footage, the suspect is seen walking into an office while pretending to speak on the phone.

He crosses paths with other staff members who were unaware of his mission.

After surveying around, he stole a laptop and wrapped it in a newspaper, before walking out confidently.

All this happened in less than 5 minutes.

The robbery incident happened on Friday, August 30th around 2:00PM.

A reward of Ksh 50,000 will be given to anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of the thief.

Nairobi’s most notorious Laptop thief caught again stealing from a Kilimani Office despite previous arrests pic.twitter.com/ellto7LHwT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 4, 2024





The suspect has previously been arrested in connection with laptop theft in different offices.

See photos.









