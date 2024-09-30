Watch the moment a man was robbed of his phone while filming during the Walker Concert at Kasarani (VIDEO).





Monday, September 30, 2024 - The much-anticipated Walker Concert headlined by Nigerian singer Rema was held over the weekend at Kasarani Stadium, where hundreds of music fanatics turned up.

However, the hyped concert was marred with theft after rogue youth from nearby slums gate-crashed to steal from partygoers.

A young man was robbed of his smartphone as he was filming.

The video shows the victim filming an artist on stage when his phone is suddenly snatched.

Watch the video.

Unavaa kama gangster na bado unatokwa 🤣 pic.twitter.com/UK56gHaJTQ — Chief Villager (@villagchief) September 29, 2024

The Kenya DAILY POST.