Video of the blood that was spilled outside JIMI WANJIGI’s palatial Muthaiga residence - He has vacated his posh home due to escalating threats.





Monday, September 30, 2024 - Renowned businessman and Safina Party Leader Jimi Wanjigi claims his life is in danger after masked men spilled animal blood outside his Muthaiga residence.

The troubling incident that occurred on Saturday night has forced him to vacate his residence.

Wanjigi has characterized this act as intimidation and a direct threat to his life.

“They came here, and you can see the blood that was spilled at my house. These are people who have decided to threaten me again in my home.

"They are telling me they are going to spill my blood,” Wanjigi said.

He further alleged that communication networks around his home have been jammed, making it nearly impossible for him to communicate or access the internet.

He claimed that a vehicle suspected to belong to the police has been parked outside his residence for nearly a month, disrupting his network connectivity.

“For the last 27 days, a vehicle has been outside there. We cannot use the internet; we cannot watch TV, and this is called massive jamming,” he stated.

However, Wanjigi said he won’t be cowed by endless threats from state operatives.

Watch video of the blood that was spilled outside his residence.

Jimi Wanjigi's gate spilled with blood by masked men ❗



This regime is now going crazy pic.twitter.com/yQKoj5ey8s — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) September 29, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.