Here is the distressing message that missing Bishop PATRICK LIHANDA sent to his driver - His Mercedes Benz was found abandoned at a shopping centre in Mumias.





Monday, September 30, 2024 - Detectives from Vihiga and Kakamega have launched investigations into the alleged abduction of PAG General Presiding Superintendent, Bishop Patrick Lihanda.

The Man of God went missing on Saturday around 4 p.m. on his way to a meeting in Mbale town, Vihiga County.

Shortly afterward, he sent a distressing SMS to his driver, claiming his life was in danger.

The driver's attempts to contact him were unsuccessful, as the bishop’s phone was switched off moments later.

The driver reported the matter to the Mbale Police Station, prompting swift action from DCI officers who tracked the phone's location to Mayoni.

The bishop’s white Mercedes Benz was found abandoned at Shibale Trading Centre in Mumias, Kakamega County.

The vehicle's headlights were still on, but there were no occupants.

The officers found only the bishop’s Bible, spectacles, and diary in the car.

His abduction comes days before the highly anticipated and contested PAG church elections scheduled for October 1, 2024, at the Nyang'ori church headquarters.

The church has been embroiled in a five-year-long leadership dispute between two rival factions, leading to numerous court cases.





