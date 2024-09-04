Watch the moment a Chinese man was robbed of his phone by motorbike-riding thugs while riding a bicycle along a major road in the city (VIDEO).





Wednesday, September 4, 2024 - A Chinese man fell victim to motorbike-riding thugs as he was cycling along one of the major roads in the city.

In the video, the victim is seen riding his bike as the suspected thugs trail him.

He was not aware that the thugs were following him, waiting for the perfect moment to strike and accomplish their mission.

The thug who was riding the motorbike was dressed like a boda boda rider and covered his face with a helmet, while his accomplice disguised himself as a pillion passenger and wore a cap and a mask to conceal his identity.

They snatched the victim’s phone and sped off, leaving him screaming for help.

Watch the video.

No one is safe from nduthi guys...no one pic.twitter.com/HAW9NsrYPX — maliks 🇸🇴 14/09/15/21 (@maliks_88) September 4, 2024

