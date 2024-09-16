Watch the moment KAREN NYAMU was heckled at the Kamba Festival as Ruto Must Go chants rent the air - This is embarrassing (VIDEO).





Monday, September 16, 2024 - Controversial Senator Karen Nyamu was among the politicians who turned up for the much-hyped Kamba Festival held at the Carnivore Grounds on Saturday night.

The event brought together lovers of Kamba music and as usual, politicians seized the opportunity to address the hundreds of revellers who had turned up.

Karen Nyamu was left with an egg on her face after she was heckled by the youthful revellers when she was given a chance to speak.

‘Ruto Must Go’ chants rent the air as the revellers booed Karen Nyamu, forcing her to cut short her speech.

Watch the video.

Karen Nyamu Heckled at Carnivore Grounds During Kamba Festival last night.

The Ground is hot! pic.twitter.com/TK282c2hXL — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 15, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.