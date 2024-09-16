Tragedy as KRISTINE WANGARI takes her own life after posting a distressing message on Facebook





Monday, September 16, 2024 - A lady called Kristine Wangari took her own life after posting a distressing message on Facebook.

Reports indicate that Wangari lost her mother to cancer a week ago, leading her to depression.

In the distressing post on her Facebook account, Wangari lamented how the people she helped during their time of need abandoned her after her mother died.

She noted that she has helped many people financially and job connections, including strangers, but when her mother died a week ago, they abandoned her.

Wangari said she had reached a breaking point.

She allegedly took her own life through drug overdose, barely two weeks after posting the distressing message on social media.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.