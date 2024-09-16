Ikanga Member of County Assembly, CYRUS KISAVI, beaten like a burukenge after he was caught stealing phones at a shop in Nairobi CBD - He was detained at Kamukunji (PHOTOs).

Monday, September 16, 2024 - Ikanga/Kyatune Ward representative, Hon. Cyrus Kisavi, popularly known as Sonko, is currently hospitalized in Nairobi after reportedly being beaten for allegedly stealing from a shop in the city's Central Business District.

According to a reliable source, the MCA was accosted by a group of men during a botched robbery attempt and beaten black and blue.

Word has it that he stole a box containing six Iphone Pro 15 phones and returned to the same shop to steal more phones, only to be caught.

He was severely beaten and lost consciousness before police arrived at the scene to rescue him.

The youthful politician was taken to Kamukunji police station and later admitted to a city hospital where he is receiving treatment.

