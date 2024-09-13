WAMUCHOMBA says the 48 MPs who denounced GACHAGUA for KINDIKI abandoned their constituents - They supported finance bills 2023 and 2024





Monday, September 13, 2024 - Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba has dismissed the move by 48 MPs from the Mt. Kenya region to abandon Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and endorse Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki as the area's political kingpin.

Dubbed ‘ Nyahururu Declaration”, the 48 lawmakers in a joint statement on Thursday said Kindiki is their new leader and termed Gachagua as a tribalist who is making Mt Kenya region isolated from other Kenyans.

Reacting to the new political development, Wamuchomba labeled the MPs as selfish leaders who have neglected key issues like coffee and milk prices in Mt. Kenya.

She accused them of being used by the President to divide the region.

Wamuchomba further stated that the MPs have lost touch with their voters by voting in favor of the finance bills in 2023 and 2024.

"I don't care who the nexus to the national government is. All that matters is if the voters are getting the promised yields and returns in Coffee milk and tea and if the million promises made by the Kenya Kwanza government are delivered to our voters," Wamuchomba said.

“This recent declaration is more about political positioning than about solving the real problems our voters are facing.

"We need to focus on the issues that directly impact our communities, such as the unresolved aftermath of the Endarasha fire and the evictions from the Marikiti market,” Wamuchomba added.

