Forget JKIA as Transport CS DAVIS CHIRCHIR inadvertently reveals more multi-billion deals RUTO has given ADANI Group – Look!





Friday, September 13, 2024 – Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir has added petrol to the fire after he spilled the beans on more multi-billion deals President William Ruto’s government has given the controversial Adani Group, besides the takeover of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Speaking during an interview, Chirchir revealed that Indian conglomerate Adani Group has submitted proposals to undertake various other projects within the country.

Chirchir gave more insight into the deal the government has signed with Adani that will see the Indian conglomerate take over a few power lines controlled by the Kenya Electricity Transmission Company (KETRACO)

The deal according to CS Chirchir is anchored on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) framework. With thus, the government is targeting to raise Ksh50 billion in the next financial year.

Chirchir specifically revealed that talks are underway for Adani to take over the Gilgil-Thika-Malaa line.

"There are over 150 proposals on PPP by different companies especially in the Energy sector. Adani has proposed to take over the line lying between Gilgil, Thika, Malaa", the CS said.

According to the CS, the Kenya Kwanza Government is looking to leverage the potential of PPP even further which could see more foreign companies land lucrative deals to run or operate critical projects.

Chirchir said the PPP model is not new and has been applied in the country for over 25 years.

Besides KETRACO and JKIA, Ruto may have signed a deal with Adani to manage the Kenya's health insurance under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

The Kenyan DAILY POST