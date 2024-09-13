Is Gen Z activist KASMUEL MCOURE being used by NIS and DCI as a snitch? – AOKO spills the beans.





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Fresh details have emerged over how self-proclaimed Gen Z spokesman, Kasmuel McOure, is allegedly being used by security agencies to infiltrate the youth and share their plans with the state agents.

Kasmuel has been appearing on media stations defending and addressing youth issues, but according to blogger Aoko, Kasmuel is a wolf in sheep's clothing.

The controversial blogger Maverick Aoko has accused Kasmuel of being a snitch and claims he is on the payrolls of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

Aoko described many Gen Z leaders as 'cheap sellouts,' accusing them of being bribed by security agencies while their peers were killed or abducted by rogue Kenya Police officers.

Kasmuel seems to be following the path of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who was accused of dancing on the graves of Gen Zs when he joined the government.

Here is a screenshot of what Maverick Aoko wrote on her X account.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.