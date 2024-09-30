Another photo showing comedian YY’s daughter’s uncanny resemblance to his friend BUTITA emerges after his breakup - Should he do a DNA test?

Monday, September 30, 2024 - Netizens have reacted to a photo of comedian YY’s daughter’s uncanny resemblance to his friend and fellow comedian Butita.
A section of Netizens urged YY to take a DNA test to prove
whether he is the biological father to his daughter, following her uncanny
resemblance to Butita.
The photo comes after YY’s breakup with his ex-girlfriend Marya
Okoth.
The couple had
been together for almost five years before Marya announced their breakup on
September 5.
YY met Marya
Okoth when she was still a student at university, pursuing her interest in
interior design and fine art.
See the trending photo.
