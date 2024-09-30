Another photo showing comedian YY’s daughter’s uncanny resemblance to his friend BUTITA emerges after his breakup - Should he do a DNA test?









Monday, September 30, 2024 - Netizens have reacted to a photo of comedian YY’s daughter’s uncanny resemblance to his friend and fellow comedian Butita.

A section of Netizens urged YY to take a DNA test to prove whether he is the biological father to his daughter, following her uncanny resemblance to Butita.

The photo comes after YY’s breakup with his ex-girlfriend Marya Okoth.

The couple had been together for almost five years before Marya announced their breakup on September 5.

YY met Marya Okoth when she was still a student at university, pursuing her interest in interior design and fine art.

See the trending photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.