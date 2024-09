Monday, September 16, 2024 - Veteran actor, Emmanuel France is dead.

Filmmaker, Femi Ogedengbe, announced the passing of the actor on social media. He wrote;

''Rest in peace to one of Nollywood legends

Uncle Emmanuel France, One of the actors I took to Tanzania in 2006 , Shot three movies with him ; Cross MY sin, She Is My Sister & THE Director.

R.I.P''