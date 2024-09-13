13-year-old boy goes on classroom rampage with hammer and knife leaving teenage girl fighting for life, and others wounded







Monday, September 16, 2024 - A teenage boy has been arrested after going on a classroom rampage with a hammer and knife leaving a 13-year-old girl fighting for life.

The 13-year-old schoolboy slit his classmate's throat and wounded at least four people during the rampage in Russia this morning.

Suspect Roman G was arrested after the vicious attack at the school in Chelyabinsk.

According to Mail Online, a girl was rushed to hospital in serious condition and was undergoing surgery to save her life after she had her throat cut and was hit on the head with a hammer.

A second girl was also undergoing emergency surgery, and several more were injured during the attack.

Hours before the incident he had posted a rant on social media in which he said 'Putin has enslaved the population', accusing the Russian president of 'Nazism'.

Investigators are still trying to understand the motive for the brutal attack.





News outlet Baza reported that the suspect 'came to school all in black in the middle of the first lesson, but did not go straight to the classroom, as he walked past and went towards the toilet.

'A few minutes later, he ran screaming into the classroom where the Biology lesson was taking place and started waving a hammer.

'First, he hit one of the girls on the head, then the teacher.

'After that, Roman hit another girl and a boy, ran out of the classroom and ran down the corridor.'

Roman G, was ultimately detained by the National Guard at the remedial School number 68 and taken to a psychiatrist.

All injured during the rampage including the teacher, were taken to hospital.





Biology teacher Nina Shoshina, 57, was wounded as she tried to overpower the boy and protect her children at the school in Urals city Chelyabinsk.

The teacher said from hospital that the attacker 'ran into the Biology room five minutes before the end of the lesson.

'He was holding a gun and a hammer. He didn't say anything, he just screamed.'

'I immediately started screaming to stop him. I ran up to him, but the girls were a little faster,' the teacher added.

'He hit both of them on the head with a hammer, then I got hit on the arm, shoulder and head.'